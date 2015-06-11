FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mulberry sees trading improve after big profits fall
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
June 11, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mulberry sees trading improve after big profits fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Mulberry Group Plc

* Fy revenue fell 9 percent to 148.7 million stg

* Fy pretax profit 1.9 million stg versus 14 million stg year ago

* Retail sales £109.9 million for year (+1%)

* Expects that wholesale business will stabilise during current financial year

* Fy revenue fell 9 percent to 148.7 million stg

* Fy pretax profit 1.9 million stg versus 14 million stg year ago

* Total retail sales for 10 weeks to 6 june were up 17% (like-for-like +15%)

* Wholesale down 29% to £38.8 million, as expected

* A paris flagship store was opened during april which is trading encouragingly

* adjusted* profit before tax of £4.5 million (2014: £17.4 million), ahead of expectations;

* Board remains confident of medium term outlook

* Operating costs are expected to increase during current financial year. Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.