June 11 (Reuters) - Etrion SA :

* Etrion continues to reduce operations & maintenance expenses for Italian solar projects

* Announces renegotiation of its Operations & Maintenance (“O&M”) contracts with ABB

* Says this reduces expected O&M expenses with ABB and SunPower by about $1.5 million per year Source text for Eikon:

