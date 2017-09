June 11 (Reuters) - Fenghua Soletech AG :

* Preliminary FY revenues of about 100 million euros ($113.13 million)(2013: 90.1 million euros) and EBIT of around 27 million euros (2013: 24.9 million euros)

* Publication of audited annual report 2014 and Q1 2015 report has been postponed until Aug. 2015 Source text for Eikon:

