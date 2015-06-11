FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schibsted sells publishing company Schibsted Forlag and ebok.no
#Publishing
June 11, 2015 / 10:43 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schibsted sells publishing company Schibsted Forlag and ebok.no

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Schibsted :

* Schibsted divests book publishing company Schibsted Forlag AS and ebok.no to the Norwegian book publishing company Forlagshuset Vigmostad & Bjoerke.

* Says transaction will be completed in near future, and will result in an immaterial gain for Schibsted.

* Says parties have agreed not to communicate value of transaction.

* “Schibsted will allocate our resources to developing our position as a global leader in Online classifieds and developing world class digital media houses,” CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.

* In 2014 Schibsted Forlag and EBOK.NO combined had revenues of around NOK 190 million and an EBITDA of NOK -14 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

