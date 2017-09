June 11 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc

* Exchanged contracts to sell its interest in Bercy 2 shopping centre in Charenton-Le-Pont, Paris, to Tikehau Capital Partners for EUR 64 million

* Hammerson was advised on transaction by BNP Paribas Real Estate

* Transaction is expected to complete in Q3 2015.