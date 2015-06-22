FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nokia to expand its real-time traffic service to 50 countries
#Communications Equipment
June 22, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokia to expand its real-time traffic service to 50 countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj :

* Says to expand HERE Real Time Traffic service coverage to 50 countries from the current 44.

* The service to cover Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar from July, after just having expanded to Bulgaria and Romania.

* HERE Real Time Traffic provides up-to-the-minute information about current traffic conditions and incidents that could cause delays, including slower than normal traffic flow, road works and accidents. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
