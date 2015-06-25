BRIEF-Ahlers H1 sales revenues down 4.7 pct at 118.1 mln euros

June 25 (Reuters) - Ahlers AG :

* Gin tonic distribution activity to be discontinued at the end of 2015

* Due to extraordinary charges thereof and stronger declines in business with Russia, Ahlers’ results for 2014/15 will decline much more sharply than expected

* Sales in Russia have been slower than originally expected and have declined by over 50 pct

* H1 sales revenues of 118.1 million euros ($132.15 million)(previous year: 123.9 million euros, -4.7 pct)

* H1 EBIT before special effects amounted to 0.7 million euros(previous year: 3.1 million euros)

* H1 consolidated net income was balanced (previous year: 1.7 million euros)

* Consolidated net income will probably decline much more sharply than expected in fiscal year 2014/15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)