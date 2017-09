June 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property :

* CEO Olav Line resigns from the position as CEO, as he has accepted a position in another company.

* The board says the announcement from Olav was a surprise.

* The board has decided to appoint CFO Svein Hov Skjelle as acting CEO, and initiates a process to recruit a new CEO to Norwegian Property. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)