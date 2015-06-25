BRIEF-Cinven to sell stake in Spire Healthcare - bookrunner

June 25 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
* Proposed placing
* Intention to sell remaining stake in Spire Healthcare Group Plc Holding
* Offering to comprise about 33.9 mln Spire shares equivalent to about 8.4 pct of Spire’s issued ordinary share capital
* Cinven has entered into placing agreement with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Morgan Stanley to act as joint bookrunners and placing agents
* Offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering process which is to start immediately