BRIEF-Betsson buys Georgian gaming operator Europe-Bet
#Casinos & Gaming
June 29, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Betsson buys Georgian gaming operator Europe-Bet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Betsson Ab

* Betsson AB acquires the privately owned gaming operator Europe-Bet based in Georgia.

* Betsson acquires the shares from the sellers for an initial purchase consideration of USD 50 million, which corresponds to 2.5 times EBIT in 2014.

* In addition to the initial purchase consideration, a remaining amount of maximum USD 35 million may become payable after one year based on that the gambling regulation in Georgia remains unchanged.

* The acquisition is financed through a renewal of a credit facility amounting to EUR 35 million, as well as a new credit facility of SEK 700 million. These facilities are both revolving credit facilities which give an attractive financial flexibility. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

