FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive awarded EUR 12 mln contract for manual shift systems in China
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 6, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive awarded EUR 12 mln contract for manual shift systems in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Kongsberg Automotive’s (KA) Driveline business area has received nomination from a Chinese-European joint venture OEM for the supply of manual shift systems, which will be used in B-segment cars to be sold in China

* The contract has an estimated total value of 12 million euros ($13.27 million) over 5 years

* Production under the contract will start in H2 2016 from Kongsberg Autmotive’s facility in Wuxi, China Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.