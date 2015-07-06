FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suess Microtec Q2 sales of EUR 28.1 mln
July 6, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Suess Microtec Q2 sales of EUR 28.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec Ag

* Confirmation of the full year guidance

* For second half of year, Suess Microtec generally expects a higher sales level and a positive EBIT

* Reiterates its guidance for full year 2015 sales to come in between 130 million euros and 140 million euros. EBIT is expected to reach break-even-level

* Compared on a year on year basis company generated a moderate sales level of 28.1 million euros ($31.05 million) during months of April to June 2015

* Order entry for Q2 was slightly better than anticipated and came in at approximately 40.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
