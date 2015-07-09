FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ContextVision awarded research grant to develop new technology
July 9, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ContextVision awarded research grant to develop new technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - ContextVision AB :

* Awarded research grant to develop new technology

* Together with its academic partner been awarded a research grant of 683,000 euros ($758,471.50) for a research program aimed at developing new imaging technology within prostate cancer and digital pathology

* Expanded technology platform will position company in markets with total sales of 1,500 million Swedish crowns ($177.68 million) by 2018 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4423 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
