FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Homeware retailer Dunelm appoints Keith Down as CFO
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 9, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Homeware retailer Dunelm appoints Keith Down as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc

* Trading statement & appointment of CFO

* Announces that Keith Down, currently chief financial officer of Go-Ahead Group Plc, will succeed david stead as CFO in December.

* David will retire from board in early 2016 following a suitable handover period.

* Total sales grew by 12.1 pct to 200.1 mln stg, with like-for-like (“LFL”) sales growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) of 5.8 PCT

* Sees profit before tax for 52 weeks ended 27th June 2015 will be within range of 119 mln stg - 123 mln stg and for 53 weeks ended 4th July 2015

* Sees profit before tax for 53 weeks ended 4th july 2015, within range of 121 mln stg-125 mln stg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.