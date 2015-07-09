BRIEF-Russia's LSR Group signs 1.9 bln rouble Moscow contract

July 9 (Reuters) - LSR Group says:

* LSR Group and the Government of Moscow City have signed a 1.9 billion rouble ($33.23 million) housing construction contract. The total area of buildings to be constructed is 52,380 square metres.

* In accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract LSR Group is to complete two buildings before June 2016. At this moment construction works have already started. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.1855 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)