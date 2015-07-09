BRIEF-Hamborner Reit completes capital increase

July 9 (Reuters) - Hamborner Reit AG :

* Successfully completed its capital increase and raises gross proceeds of approximately 101.6 million euros ($112 million)by placing 11,959,948 shares

* Share capital of company will be increased from 50,042,665 euros by 11,959,948 euros to 62,002,613 euros

* Company will realise net proceeds of approximately 98.5 million euros

* Shareholders subscribed for 11,959,948, or 71.7 pct, of shares offered in subscription rights offering