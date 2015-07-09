FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Market Tech Holdings to place 90 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Market Tech Holdings Ltd

* Placing of shares

* Placing by way of an accelerated bookbuild of up to 90,000,000 placing shares

* Citwax, co largest shareholder with stake of 85.6 percent of existing shares, expressed interest to subscribe for up to 12.5 percent of placing shares

* If placing is fully subscribed citwax will hold approximately 71.5 per cent. Of enlarged issued share capital

* Shore capital and Canaccord Genuity as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners and berenberg as joint bookrunner to placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
