BRIEF-Derwent London to buy Aldgate Union building from RBS
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Derwent London to buy Aldgate Union building from RBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc

* Acquisition of Aldgate Union

* Derwent London to acquire a major building in Whitechapel for 132 mln stg

* To acquire freehold of Aldgate Union, Whitechapel High Street E1 from Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc (“RBS”) for 132 mln stg before costs

* Building will be acquired with vacant possession in December 2015, and at a price that reflects a capital value of 518 pounds per sq ft

* Property is currently occupied by rbs and was comprehensively refurbished in 2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [DLN.L RBS.L]

