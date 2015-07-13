FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Casinos & Gaming
July 13, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lotto24 Q2 revenues up by more than 125 pct at EUR 3.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Lotto24 AG :

* Announces very strong second quarter 2015 with substantial increase in revenues and new customers as well as significantly reduced cost per lead

* Q2 revenues rose by more than 125 pct to 3.7 million euros ($4.10 million)(prior year: 1.6 million euros)

* Net result improved in first half of 2015 to -7.0 million euros (prior year: -7.5 million euros)

* Still expects that losses of two KPIs EBIT and net profit will be lower in current fiscal year than in previous year

* Continues to expect for current fiscal year a strong increase in billings of up to 50 pct and a slight year-on-year improvement in gross margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

