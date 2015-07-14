BRIEF-Euromoney acquires 10 pct equity stake in Estimize

July 14 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :

* Euromoney acquires 10 pct equity stake in Estimize

* Acquiring a 10 percent equity stake in estimize for a consideration of $3.6 mln, funded from its existing cash resources

* Investment is part of a $6m series B round aimed at expanding capital base of Estimize

* Other key investors include contour venture partners and longworth venture partners

* Euromoney will receive series B preferred stock, a board observer seat and full information rights