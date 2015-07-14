BRIEF-JP Morgan Securities says Marwyn to sell part of stake in Entertainment One

July 14 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Securities :

* Proposed placing

* Marwyn Value Investors L.P. (“Marwyn”) announces that it intends to sell part of its shareholding in Entertainment One

* Disposal will be through an accelerated bookbuilt secondary placing of depositary interests representing common shares in eOne

* N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd (“Rothschild”) is acting as financial adviser to Marwyn in connection with placing.

* Placing is anticipated to comprise depositary interests representing approximately 26.5 million eOne common shares