BRIEF-JP Morgan Securities says Marwyn to sell part of stake in Entertainment One
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JP Morgan Securities says Marwyn to sell part of stake in Entertainment One

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Securities :

* Proposed placing

* Marwyn Value Investors L.P. (“Marwyn”) announces that it intends to sell part of its shareholding in Entertainment One

* Disposal will be through an accelerated bookbuilt secondary placing of depositary interests representing common shares in eOne

* N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd (“Rothschild”) is acting as financial adviser to Marwyn in connection with placing.

* Placing is anticipated to comprise depositary interests representing approximately 26.5 million eOne common shares Source text for Eikon:

