FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hella FY 2014/2015 prelim sales up 9 pct to circa EUR 5.83 bln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 15, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hella FY 2014/2015 prelim sales up 9 pct to circa EUR 5.83 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Hella KGaA Hueck & Co :

* Increases sales and earnings in FY 2014/2015

* FY sales grow by 9 pct to circa 5.83 billion euros ($6.41 billion)

* FY adjusted earnings (EBIT) increase to about 445 million euros

* FY adjusted EBIT margin reached 7.6 pct

* CEO says has confidence Hella can build on this foundation in new financial year

* Says full financial figures for financial year 2014/2015 ending on May 31 will be published on Aug. 14 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.