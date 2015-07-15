BRIEF-Hella FY 2014/2015 prelim sales up 9 pct to circa EUR 5.83 bln

July 15 (Reuters) - Hella KGaA Hueck & Co :

* Increases sales and earnings in FY 2014/2015

* FY sales grow by 9 pct to circa 5.83 billion euros ($6.41 billion)

* FY adjusted earnings (EBIT) increase to about 445 million euros

* FY adjusted EBIT margin reached 7.6 pct

* CEO says has confidence Hella can build on this foundation in new financial year

* Says full financial figures for financial year 2014/2015 ending on May 31 will be published on Aug. 14 Source text for Eikon:

