July 15 (Reuters) - Skanska

* Skanska invests USD 116 m, about SEK 970 m, in new office building in Washington, dc, USA

* Skanska USA Building is the construction manager for the project and will add a contract value of USD 56 M, about SEK 470 M, in order bookings for the third quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)