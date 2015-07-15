FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nokia's HERE forms public transit mobile ticketing alliance
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
July 15, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokia's HERE forms public transit mobile ticketing alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj :

* Says its mapping unit HERE and industry partners in public and private sector announce the formation of the open mobile ticketing alliance

* Says the alliance is an effort to develop global standards to allow the purchase of public transit tickets from a single application on mobile devices around the world

* Says other founding members include transportation service providers Scheidt & Bachmann and Thales, and mobile payment provider Verifone Mobile Money.

* Says alliance members are expected to try out products based on the alliance in several cities later this year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.