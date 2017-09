July 15 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska sells residential project in copenhagen, denmark, for DKK 1 billion, about SEK 1.3 billion

* Skanska says has developed the project and will manage the construction of approximately 430 apartments

* Says construction contract worth DKK 607 m, about SEK 760 m, will be included in order bookings in construction stream for Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)