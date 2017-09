July 16 (Reuters) - Joyou AG :

* Hamburg Local Court commenced insolvency proceedings in respect of assets of Joyou AG

* Insolvency administrator has just decided to apply for revocation of admission for trading on Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

* Admission of shares for trading on Regulated Market (General Standard) should remain unaffected