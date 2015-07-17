BRIEF-DEMIRE completes cash capital increase by 10 pct

July 17 (Reuters) - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Successfully completes cash capital increase by 10 pct

* Issue price of new shares was 4.51 euros, and resulted in proceeds for company from cash capital increase of 11,158,425.52 euros ($12.13 million)

* Net proceeds generated will be used by DEMIRE to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany and to strengthen its financial position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)