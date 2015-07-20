FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Snowbird AG says 2014 dividend set at eur 0.25 per share, eyes continuing profitable growth
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 20, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Snowbird AG says 2014 dividend set at eur 0.25 per share, eyes continuing profitable growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Snowbird AG

* news: 2015 shareholder meeting of Snowbird AG: - all agenda items approved unanimously - dividend for 2014 set at eur 0.25 per share - continuing profitable growth expected

* Says all agenda items approved unanimously at AGM

* news: 2015 shareholder meeting of Snowbird AG: - all agenda items approved unanimously - dividend for 2014 set at eur 0.25 per share - continuing profitable growth expected

* Says dividend for 2014 set at eur 0.25 per share - continuing profitable growth expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.