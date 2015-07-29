FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quintain receives, recommends bid by private equity firm Lone Star
July 29, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Quintain receives, recommends bid by private equity firm Lone Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Quintain Estates And Development Plc

* Recommended cash offer for Quintain by Lone Star funds

* Under terms of offer, Quintain shareholders will receive 131 pence in cash for each Quintain share, which values entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of quintain on a fully diluted basis at approximately 700 million pounds.

* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer for quintain by Bidco, an investment vehicle indirectly controlled by Lone Star real estate fund IV

* Lone star offer represents a premium of approximately 22.4 per cent to closing price of 107 pence per Quintain share on 28 July 2015

* Quintain directors intend unanimously to recommend that Quintain shareholders accept Lone Star offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
