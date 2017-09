July 29 (Reuters) - Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc :

* Appointment of interim CFO

* Joanne Curin has been appointed as interim chief financial officer

* This follows May’s announcement that CFO Pramod Balakrishnan would be leaving company at end of July

* International search for a permanent CFO is well underway and a further announcement will be made in due course