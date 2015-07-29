FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Sensor H1 sales up 13.3 pct at EUR 67.2 mln
July 29, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-First Sensor H1 sales up 13.3 pct at EUR 67.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - First Sensor AG :

* Enjoys growth in first half of 2015 and raises FY sales and earnings forecast

* Increased its total sales to 67.2 million euros ($74 million) in first six months, up 13.3 pct on same period of previous year

* H1 operating result (EBITDA) increased by 11.8 pct year-on-year to 7.6 million euros

* Group had orders on hand of more than 98 million euros as at June 30, 2015, an increase of 12.3 million euros compared with Dec. 31, 2014

* Is anticipating further growth in sales and earnings and is raising its forecast for 2015

* Outlook 2015: new target corridor for sales is 130 million-134 million euros (previously: 128 million-132 million euros), while EBITDA is expected to amount to 15 million-17 million euros(previously: 14 million-16 million euros)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

