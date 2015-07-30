BRIEF-Chime Communications confirms talks with WPP, Providence Equity Partners

July 30 (Reuters) - Chime Communications Plc

* Statement re. Press comment

* Notes recent press speculation concerning possibility of an offer being made for whole of issued share capital of chime

* Confirms that it is in advanced discussions with Providence Equity Partners Llc and WPP Plc

* Talks regarding a potential cash offer for entire issued share capital of chime at 365 pence per share plus an interim dividend for current year of 2.53 pence per share

* Independent committee of board of Chime has been convened who are engaged in discussions with consortium

* Can be no certainty that consortium will proceed to make an offer for chime