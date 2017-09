July 30 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc

* Interim dividend 5 penceper share

* Robust progress demonstrates importance of diversification

* Group income grew to £338.6 million

* Difficult uk housing market led to £41.0 million of ebitda versus £45.0 million in same period last year

* Total income and ebitda in lettings segment both rose 7% against h1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)