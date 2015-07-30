FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Progress-Werk Oberkirch Q2 revenues up 6.6 pct at EUR 101.2 mln
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 30, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Progress-Werk Oberkirch Q2 revenues up 6.6 pct at EUR 101.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* Revenues in Q2 increased sharply by 6.6 pct to 101.2 million euros ($110.97 million) (p/y: 95.0 million euros)

* Q2 EBIT improved and climbed 14.1 pct to 5.3 million euros (p/y: 4.7 million euros)

* Q2 net income for period including currency effects and after financial expenses and income taxes amounted to 1.5 million euros(p/y: 2.3 million euros)

* Revenues in six-month period grew 3.1 pct to 200.8 million euros (p/y: 194.7 million euros)

* Forecasts for 2015 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
