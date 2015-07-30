FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Henderson H1 underlying profit rises 29 pct, plans share buyback
July 30, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Henderson H1 underlying profit rises 29 pct, plans share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Henderson Group Plc

* H1 underlying pretax profit from continuing operations rose 29 percent to 117.4 million stg

Interim dividend 3.1 pence per share

* Assets under management (aum) at 30 june 2015 up 10% to £82.1bn (30 june 2014: £74.7bn)

* Net inflows for period of £5.6bn (30 june 2014: £5.0bn)

* Underlying profit before tax from continuing operations up 29% to £117.4m (30 june 2014: £90.7m)

* Underlying continuing diluted eps of 8.9p (30 june 2014: 6.8p)

* Interim dividend of 3.10p per share (30 june 2014: 2.60p per share)

* Share buyback programme to be initiated in 2h15, with shares to value of £25.0m to be purchased by year end.

* Investor caution during northern hemisphere summer could affect flows across industry in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

