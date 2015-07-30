BRIEF-Laird's H1 statutory pretax profit up 35 pct

July 30 (Reuters) - Laird Plc

* Laird plc results for 6 months ended 30 june 2015 (unaudited)

* Interim dividend up 3 percent to 4.4 penceper share

* 21 pct increase in total sterling revenue, reflecting underlying growth and favourable currency movements.

* 11 pct organic revenue growth in constant currency, driven by strong performances in smartphones and automotive telematics, tempered by lower growth in telecoms mobile infrastructure

* 36 pct increase in underlying profit before tax to 26.9 mln stg, underpinned by strong underlying performance with a favourable currency benefit of circa 10 pct

* 35 pct increase in statutory profit before tax to 21.6 mln stg (2014: 16 mln stg)

* Historical second half weighting less marked than in prior years.

* Our expectations for full year remain unchanged

* Tony quinlan was appointed to board as chief financial officer, effective from 28 july 2015, having joined Laird on 1 July 2015

