July 30 (Reuters) - Biogaia Ab

* Biogaia’s oral health probiotic reduces candida in the elderly

* A double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled study in 215 elderly nursing home residents showed that Lactobacillus reuteri Prodentis reduced the prevalence of oral Candida by more than 50 per cent compared to placebo. Link to press release: here

