July 30 (Reuters) - Alphaform AG :

* Subsidiary Alphaform-Claho applies for insolvency procedure

* Unit Alphaform-Claho GmbH applied to responsible county court of Munich to open insolvency proceedings, due to inability to pay

* Parent company also made insolvency application to county court of Munich on July 28 Source text for Eikon:

