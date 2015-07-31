FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Demire to convene extraordinary general meeting at short notice
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Demire to convene extraordinary general meeting at short notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Exchange offer and capital increase in connection with announced voluntary public takeover offer by Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate for all outstanding shares in Fair Value Reit

* Successful completion of takeover offer would create a real estate group with a commercial real estate portfolio totalling around 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion)

* Will convene an extraordinary general meeting at short notice, presumably on Sept. 14, 2015

* New DEMIRE Shares to be offered shall be created by way of a capital increase in kind

* Share capital shall be increased by up to 30,761,646.00 euros against contribution in kind by issuing up to 30,761,646 no-par value bearer shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.