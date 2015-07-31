FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fair Value REIT AG says DEMIRE announces voluntary public takeover offer
July 31, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fair Value REIT AG says DEMIRE announces voluntary public takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit AG :

* DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate announces voluntary public takeover offer for Fair Value REIT AG

* Upon successful consummation of takeover offer, a real estate group with a portfolio of commercial real estate with a value of about 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) will be created

* Subsidiaries of Obotritia Capital KGaA and Kienzle Vermoegensverwaltungs GmbH contractually committed to accept takeover offer for Fair Value shares held by them (approx. 23.21 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

