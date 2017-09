July 31 (Reuters) - GIEAG Immobilien AG :

* FY revenue up 57 percent to 12.2 million euros ($13.37 million)

* FY net profit increases from 0.01 million euros to 2.11 million euros

* Annual general meeting to adopt resolution regarding proposed dividend of 0.48 euros per share for FY 2014

* Result from ordinary activities jumped to 3.9 million euros in 2014 compared with 0.5 million euros previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)