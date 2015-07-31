FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediclin H1 sales up 2.8 pct at EUR 274.2 mln
#Healthcare
July 31, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mediclin H1 sales up 2.8 pct at EUR 274.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Mediclin AG :

* In the first half-year of 2015 group sales increased by 7.5 million euros or 2.8 pct to 274.2 million euros ($300.99 million)

* H1 group EBIT more than doubled by 3.5 million up to 6.6 million euros against previous year

* H1 result attributable to Mediclin AG shareholders up by 3.3 million euros from 1.0 million euros to 4.3 million euros

* Business development of first half-year of 2015 indicates that sales and earnings targets of group can be reached Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

