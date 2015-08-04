FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler H1 sales up 11 pct to EUR 69.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG :

* H1 sales increased by 7.1 million euros, or 11 pct, to 69.0 million euros ($76 million)

* H1 EBIT almost doubled year on year to 11.7 million euros

* Profit for first half of year after taxes and minority interests increased by more than 100 pct to 7.5 million euros, or 1.41 euros per share

* For fiscal year 2015, sales are expected to rise to over 133 million euros, while an improvement in earnings to over 2.00 euros per share is also being targeted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9131 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

