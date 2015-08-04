FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
August 4, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mycronic wins Asian replacement order for mask writer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mycronic Publ Ab

* Says has received an order for a mask writer replacing an older system for manufacturing of display photomasks from a customer in Asia

* Says it is estimated that system will be delivered during Q3 of 2016

* Says price level for a replacement mask writer built on the Prexision platform is normally in the range of USD 12-16 million depending on the configuration and type of machine traded in Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)

