CORRECTED-BRIEF-Direct Line H1 pretax profit from cont ops up nearly 50 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 315 million stg versus 211.7 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 4.5 percent to 4.6 pence per share

* Gross written premium from ongoing operations 1 up 0.4% to £1,552.0 million

* Operating profit from ongoing operations increased to £335.8 million for first half of 2015

* Combined operating ratio 2 from ongoing operations of 89.4% for first half of 2015

* Group continued to prepare for introduction of solvency ii on 1 january 2016

* Has submitted preparatory information to prudential regulation authority and expects to apply for internal model approval during second half of 2015.

* Motor market overall has seen modest price rises and home market has seen further price deflation.

* Group continues to adopt a disciplined approach to managing trade-off between margin and volumes

* Group now expects to achieve a cor for 2015 in range of 92% to 94% (previously 94% to 96%) Source text (bit.ly/1KOcpOa) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)