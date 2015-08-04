FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Navamedic acquires Swedish medtech company Observe Medical
August 4, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Navamedic acquires Swedish medtech company Observe Medical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA :

* Acquires Swedish medtech company Observe Medical

* Says initial purchase price is 35 million Norwegian crowns ($4.25 million), with additional payments dependent on performance in coming years

* Says of 35 million crowns initial payment, 25 million crowns is a cash consideration, while 10 million crowns will be paid through issue of new Navamedic shares

* Number of new shares issued is expected to be within board of director’s mandate to increase share capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2317 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

