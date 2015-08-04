BRIEF-All For One Steeb 9-month revenues up 12 pct at 180.4 mln euros

Aug 4 (Reuters) - All For One Steeb AG :

* Announces major sales and earnings improvement after 9 months/forecast reaffirmed

* 9-month revenues: 180.4 million euros ($197.61 million) (+12 pct over Oct. 13 - June 14)

* 9-month EBIT: 14.5 million euros (+57 pct over Oct. 13 - June 14)

* 9-month earnings after tax: 10.1 million euros (+77 pct over Oct 13 - June 14)

* Remain committed to forecast for financial year 2014/15