BRIEF-Elringklinger AG sees revenue growth of 13.9% in Q2

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Elringklinger AG

* news: Elringklinger with sustained surge in revenue in q2 2015

* Revenue growth of 13.9% in q2 of 2015

* Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (ebit), excluding purchase price allocations, totaled eur 39.6 (42.3) million in q2 of 2015

* Targeting 2015 organic revenue growth of 5 to 7%

* Consolidation of Elringklinger automotive manufacturing inc. (formerly m&w) will contribute around eur 30 million to group revenue in financial year as a whole

* 2015 ebit before purchase price allocation, adjusted for non-recurring items, is expected to be around eur 165 million