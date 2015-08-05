BRIEF-Allgeier Q2 EBIT up 54 pct at EUR 3.7 mln

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Allgeier SE :

* Q2 revenue as reported on a preliminary basis was up by 20 percent year-on-year to 121 million euros ($131.47 million)

* Q2 consolidated EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) of 3.7 million euros reflect 54 percent year-on-year growth

* Q2 preliminary operating EBITDA (before extraordinary items and effects relating to other accounting periods) of 8.0 million euros was more than 30 percent ahead of previous year’s result (last year continuing operations: 6.1 million euros)

* Expects year-on-year growth to continue during second half of 2015

* Revenue is set to increase by more than 20 percent during second six months of 2015, according to group planning

* Group operating EBITDA (before extraordinary items and effects relating to other accounting periods) should grow at a disproportionately faster pace than rate of revenue growth during H2

