BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien sees 200 mln euros oper profit in 2015/16
#Financials
August 6, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien sees 200 mln euros oper profit in 2015/16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien AG

* news: patrizia immobilien ag: second quarter paves the way for earnings surge to a cumulative total of at least eur 200 million for 2015/2016

* H1 profit fell 34 percent to 10.1 million eur

* Sale of Swedish portfolio (630 units) produces income of eur 5.3 million

* Second-Quarter operating result rises to eur 9.3 million (q2 of 2014: eur 5.5 million)

* Cumulative forecast for 2015 and 2016: operating result of at least eur 200 million; strong growth will only be reflected in results figures for second half of year

* Will announce precise guidance figures for two fiscal years when it publishes its third-quarter figures on 12 november 2015

* Sale of Südewo will boost operating result for q3 of 2015 by around eur 98 million

* Further amount of eur 18 million is expected to be received in final quarter of 2015

* Published targets for bank loans and equity ratio will not be achieved at end of 2015

* Targets for bank loans and equity ratio will instead now be reached one year later at end of 2016

* Plans to sell patrizia’s own portfolio remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

